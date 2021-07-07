Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $218.30 million and $34.46 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.47 or 0.00022455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00919099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,219,286 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars.

