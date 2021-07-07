Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $564,906.74 and $40.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.64 or 0.00934980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

