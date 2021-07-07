InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

INNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of InnovAge stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 90,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

