Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.53. 1,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGN. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.83.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,797,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

