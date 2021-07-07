InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 66,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,168. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a negative net margin of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.