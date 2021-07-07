InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

IPO stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$91.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.79.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.30 million. Research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

