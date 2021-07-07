Insider Buying: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Acquires 83,333 Shares of Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Zachary Bradford purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,666.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,813. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $19,925,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 618.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $3,422,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

