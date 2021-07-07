Insider Buying: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Buys 160 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 160 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.72 per share, with a total value of $11,475.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ED traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. 1,805,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,270. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

