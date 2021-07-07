Insider Buying: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,952 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $23,621.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 1,035 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Sunday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,036 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,110.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,433.76.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 215,531 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 165,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

