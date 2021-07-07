Insider Buying: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Buys 5,562 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1,035 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Sunday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,036 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,110.96.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,433.76.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $23,621.04.

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 1,355,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 3.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $2,843,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 463,565 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

