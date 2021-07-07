Insider Buying: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,035 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,036 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,110.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,433.76.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $23,621.04.

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 1,355,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,711. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

