Insider Buying: JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Eric Sanderson bought 2,500 shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £18,975 ($24,790.96).
JRS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 760 ($9.93). 36,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,283. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 12 month low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 705.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48.
About JPMorgan Russian Securities
