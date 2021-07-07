Insider Buying: JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Eric Sanderson bought 2,500 shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £18,975 ($24,790.96).

JRS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 760 ($9.93). 36,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,283. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 12 month low of GBX 535.04 ($6.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 705.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

