Insider Buying: Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) insider Ashe Windham purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

LON:MINI traded up GBX 0.69 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95.59 ($1.25). 127,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,116. Miton UK Microcap plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

