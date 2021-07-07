Insider Selling: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Sells 9,834 Shares of Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ BBBY traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
