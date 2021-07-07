Insider Selling: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Sells 9,834 Shares of Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $7,343,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

