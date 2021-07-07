Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

GDYN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 670,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

