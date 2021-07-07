Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mexco Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,424. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of 122.52 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62.
About Mexco Energy
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.