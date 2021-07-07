Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mexco Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,424. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of 122.52 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.