Insider Selling: Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $35,338.12.

On Friday, June 4th, Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $32,220.00.

NASDAQ SQBG traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.40 by ($9.13). The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.83% of Sequential Brands Group worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

