Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells 6,849 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TT stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.74. 33,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.89. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

