Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $1,477.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00940948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045305 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,025,400 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

