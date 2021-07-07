InsurAce (INSUR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.04 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00005622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00050388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00133769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00165691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,557.02 or 1.00014198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00985333 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars.

