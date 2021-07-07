Insured Finance (INFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,390.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $44,390.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00134413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00166920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.67 or 1.00188113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00973622 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,752,063 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

