Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading 11.8% Higher

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) traded up 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 1,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellinetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

