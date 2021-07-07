InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,949 ($64.66). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,900 ($64.02), with a volume of 442,021 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,240 ($55.40).

The company has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a PE ratio of -47.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,989.02.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

