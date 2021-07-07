International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 169.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

NYSE:IFF opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.