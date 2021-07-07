Internet Computer Achieves Market Cap of $6.45 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and approximately $194.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $47.13 or 0.00135310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00165730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,789.30 or 0.99877888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.04 or 0.00976229 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,967,549 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

