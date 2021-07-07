Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 181,175 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XENT shares. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

