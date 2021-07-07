Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lowered by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $948.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $861.47. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $949.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

