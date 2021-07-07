Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 81,318 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,038,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 245,391 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 974,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63.

