Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Down 0.8%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

