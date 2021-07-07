Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

