Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.73 and last traded at $113.92. 130,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 23,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.