Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.33 and last traded at $90.34. 13,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 11,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.