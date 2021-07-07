Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nevro (NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/7/2021 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Nevro saw uptick in international revenues during first-quarter 2021. Senza Omnia SCS System’s commercial launch continues to buoy optimism on the stock. The FDA nod for the first major Omnia upgrade and the new Trial Stimulator Module is another plus. The company’s recent submission of pre-market approval (PMA) supplement to the FDA, seeking a nod for the Senza System to treat chronic pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN), is encouraging as well. Gross margin expansion also bodes well. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. Nevro’s first quarter results were better than expected. Yet, the company saw weakness in domestic revenues due to fall in U.S. trial procedures. Also, the company incurred an operating loss in the quarter under review.”

7/6/2021 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00.

7/2/2021 – Nevro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

6/28/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.87. The stock had a trading volume of 481,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,580. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

