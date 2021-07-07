Investors Buy Large Volume of Vivos Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,355 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 759% compared to the average volume of 274 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVOS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 141,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,453. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

