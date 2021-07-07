Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,785 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,406% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. 68,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

