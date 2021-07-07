Investors Purchase Large Volume of Darden Restaurants Call Options (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 48,656 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 958% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,597 call options.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,822 shares of company stock worth $7,306,544 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.76. 61,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,378. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

