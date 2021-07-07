ION (ION) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. ION has a total market capitalization of $183,254.89 and approximately $20.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00283507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,620,279 coins and its circulating supply is 13,720,279 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

