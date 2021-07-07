Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.83. Ipsen shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 1,495 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.5877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

