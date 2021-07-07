IQeon (IQN) One Day Volume Tops $761,133.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, IQeon has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $761,133.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00005594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00059319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00942470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00045562 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

