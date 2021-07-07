IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,759 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.60 and a twelve month high of $251.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

