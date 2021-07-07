iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,535,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17.

