iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17.

