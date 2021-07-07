iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the average volume of 641 call options.
Shares of AGG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.94. 235,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $119.73.
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.