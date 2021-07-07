iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the average volume of 641 call options.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.94. 235,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $119.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

