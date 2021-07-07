iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,970,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 138,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,396. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.