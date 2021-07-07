iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 809.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 359,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 325.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,905 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 95,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9,156.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134,789 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 554,065 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79.

