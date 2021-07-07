iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.33 and last traded at $52.40. 110,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 207,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.