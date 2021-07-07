iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.16. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.15. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

