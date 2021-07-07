iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70.

