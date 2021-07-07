iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

