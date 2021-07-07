iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $181.02 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.00.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

